Trump's Niece Weighs In On Biden's Ammunition As He Clashes With Ex-President In Thursday's Debate: 'Healthy Dose Of Condescending Mockery…Needs To Happen'

With the all-important first presidential debate around the corner, Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump on Tuesday weighed in with her thoughts on the event in the Nerd Avengers show that she hosts.

Election Or Circus? Thursday’s presidential debate is extremely important, said Mary Trump in the show. That said, she lamented the fact that the corporate media thinks it is their job to make Donald Trump’s “insane ramblings” seem coherent by editing them.

“I’m sort of hoping that one thing that happens on Thursday is… let Donald be Donald,” she said.

Lawyer and writer Dahlia Lithwick, who joined the show as a guest, said the media makes the former president look plausible as though he is part of the system. She opined that a debate is superfluous. “We know everything we need to know, we don’t even need a debate beyond the fact.”

“It’s like a skibidi circus, like it’s just a thing to watch and pop popcorn,” the guest said, adding that the conversation will be about who is older, who is forgetting, who is going to roam around the stage. She premised her argument on the fact that “Project 2024,” a collection of conservative policy proposals from Heritage Foundation to be implemented in the event of a GOP victory in 2024, is made public. From President Joe Biden’s record for the last four years, there is some idea of what he is going to do, she added.

“I just want to tell people if you are tuning in because it’s fun or interesting, that is the definition of the system of turning an election into circus,” Lithwick said.

Making Debate Relevant: Mary Trump also probed her guests regarding how to make the debate relevant and not as meant to entertain. Showing up in the debate for entertainment helps Donald, said his niece, as she noted that he had already talked about Colosseum-like cage matches with immigrants.

Columnist Wajahat Ali said Biden’s role should be of a “dignified fighter.” “Biden needs to be on message and say ‘I will fight for your freedoms. He will take away your freedoms and just stay on message,” he said. Every time Donald Trump rambles, the president needs to say the predecessor installed three Supreme Court justices that took away women’s right to abortion, he is the one who led a violent insurrection and he is the one who has never shown any contrition.

The debate, Ali said, presents a first-hand look at Biden and Donald Trump side by side for the first time in four years and if the people see that difference both physically in the articulation of a dignified fighter and say “vote for Democrats if you want to vote for your freedoms,” there is enough ammunition there.

Political commentator Jennifer Rubin, who was also part of the show, differed with Ali. “I just want him to be not so dignified that at some point in the debate, he turns to [Donald] Trump and said ‘I don’t understand what the hell you just said and no one watching this did either.'”

“I think you have to name the feebleness and the insanity because that’s what will trigger Trump. So a little bit of provocation would go a long way,” she added.

Mary Trump said it works if there is “a healthy dose of condescending mockery that needs to happen…Nobody has ever seen how Donald reacts to that kind of thing.”

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock