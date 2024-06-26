What's Going On With Vertiv Holdings Shares Wednesday?

Loading... Loading...

Vertiv Holdings VRT, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, shares are trading lower Wednesday afternoon. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s Going on: The company is hosting its annual Technology Fair in Columbus Ohio, focusing on next-generation data centers and AI’s impact on infrastructure. The event gathers over 400 Vertiv engineers for brainstorming sessions, keynotes and panels featuring CEO Giordano Albertazzi, Chairman David M. Cote and industry experts.

The three-day event aims to foster collaboration and innovation, addressing trends and advancing AI technology. Stephen Liang, Vertiv’s Chief Technology Officer, highlighted the event’s importance, emphasizing its role in promoting innovation and growth.

The fair also showcases Vertiv’s partnerships, including a cooling system developed with NVIDIA Corp. NVDAHTTPSNVDA for the U.S. Department of Energy’s ARPA-E COOLERCHIPS program and its recent membership in the Liquid Cooling Coalition, highlighting its commitment to sustainable data center solutions.

Bill Kleyman, CEO and co-founder of Apolo and guest panelist, praised the opportunity to engage with Vertiv’s engineers and explore their innovative processes.

VRT Price Action: Vertiv shares were down 5.42% at $86.78 according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo via Shutterstock.