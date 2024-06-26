What's Going On With Chipotle Stock Wednesday?

Loading... Loading...

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG shares are in the spotlight Wednesday. The stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis.

What To Know: Chipotle’s 50-for-1 stock split became effective after the market close on Tuesday when shareholders of record as of June 18 received 49 additional shares for each share held. Chipotle began trading on a post-split basis on Wednesday and is seeing increased attention in early trading.

“Today we celebrate the remarkable achievements of our employees by increasing ownership accessibility for team members and new investors,” said Brian Niccol, chairman and CEO of Chipotle.

“We’re excited for our employee shareholders to participate in our company’s financial success as they help further our mission to Cultivate a Better World.”

This is Chipotle’s first stock split in its 30-year history. The split was aimed at making the company’s stock more accessible to employees and a broader range of investors.

See Also: Chipotle’s Sizzling 50-for-1 Stock Split: Jim Cramer Recommends Investing, Traders Buzz About Options Play

How To Buy CMG Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Chipotle Mexican Grill's case, it is in the Consumer Discretionary sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

CMG Price Action: Chipotle shares were up 0.21% at $65.80 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Chipotle.