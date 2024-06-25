XPeng CEO Says Tesla's FSD Works Well In Silicon Valley: '2025 Will Be The ChatGPT Moment Of Fully Self-Driving!'

Loading... Loading...

Xpeng Inc XPEV CEO He Xiaopeng on Monday said that 2025 will be the “ChatGPT moment” for fully autonomous driving, after testing out Tesla Inc.’s full self-driving (FSD) technology and Alphabet Inc. subsidiary Waymo’s autonomous driving technologies.

What Happened: While Waymo performed better in downtown San Francisco, FSD's 12.3.6 version performs well in Silicon Valley and on highways, Xiaopeng said in a post on Chinese social media platform, Weibo.

“I am very impressed that FSD has made great progress in the past few months and we will also learn from FSD their excellent feature points and user experience parts,” the CEO wrote in a post on Weibo. “In the self-driving industry, everyone is learning from each other quickly and iterating on their own…”

“I believe 2025 will be the ChatGPT moment of fully self-driving!,” the CEO added.

The Chinese EV maker’s CEO tested both Tesla’s and Waymo’s software aimed at vehicle autonomy on his visit to the U.S. Last week, Xiaopeng took to Weibo to note that he is looking to try the newer 12.4.1 version of FSD. XPeng also requested Tesla CEO Elon Musk in person for a trial via X.

"Hey Elon, thanks for your comment. We are wondering if there's any chance we could borrow a Tesla with FSD V12.4.1 in the near future?," the company wrote from its official X account to Musk.

XPeng also offered a trial of its driver assistance system called XNGP (XPeng Navigation Guided Pilot) to Musk the next time he visits China. "By the way, we'd LOVE to offer you a test drive of our XNGP ADAS when you're in China. Look forward to it," the company wrote.

Why It Matters: Musk visited China earlier this year in April. Following reports of Musk crossing significant hurdles in introducing its FSD technology in China with a partnership with Beijing-based internet company Baidu Inc. during his visit, Xiaopeng welcomed the technology into China via a post on Linkedin.

“I genuinely welcome this development with open arms,” Xiaopeng wrote on Linkedin. “Tesla, known for its robust autonomous driving technology and strong brand presence, helps set a high standard. The introduction of top-tier products and technologies like this not only enriches customer experiences but also drives the entire industry forward."

While Tesla is trying to enable autonomous driving with its FSD, XPeng is attempting the same with XNGP. However, it is not known when FSD will eventually be introduced in China or XNGP in the U.S. to see the two compete directly with each other on the same roads.

