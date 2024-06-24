What's Going On With Regulus Therapeutics Stock Monday?

Loading... Loading...

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. RGLS shares were initially trading higher Monday before pulling back and turning negative after the company announced topline results from its study related to the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (AKPD).

What Happened: The results from the Phase 1B MAD clinical trial of RGLS8429 which Regulus announced Monday before the market opened, demonstrating a decrease in htTKV and an increase in PC1 and PC2. PC1 and PC2 are proteins known to inversely correlate with disease severity.

“We are pleased to see the consistent mechanistic response and reduction in htTKV at the 3mg/kg dose level of RGLS8429,” said president and head of research and development Preston Klassen, M.D.

Additionally, the treatment was well tolerated across participants.

RGLS Price Action: Regulus Therapeutics shares are down 20.3% at $2.00 at the time of writing per Benzinga Pro.

