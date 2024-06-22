Nevada Judge Dismisses Case Against 'Fake Electors' Claiming Trump Won The State In 2020 Presidential Election

Loading... Loading...

On Friday, a Nevada judge dismissed a case against six individuals who falsely claimed that former President Donald Trump won the state in the 2020 presidential election.

What Happened: The case, dismissed by Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus, was against six individuals called “fake electors.” They were charged with falsely claiming that Trump had won the state. President Joe Biden secured victory in Nevada in 2020 by over 33,000 votes.

The judge ruled that the Nevada attorney general’s prosecutors had chosen the wrong venue to file the case. The trial, which was scheduled for January, has been called off, reported The Hill.

The defense attorneys argued that the case should have been filed in a northern Nevada city closer to where the alleged crime occurred. The Nevada Attorney General’s office has expressed disagreement with the judge’s decision and plans to appeal.

“We disagree with the judge's decision and will be appealing immediately,” stated John Sadler, a spokesperson for the Nevada attorney general's office.

Following the judge’s decision, the defense attorneys stated that the case was “done” as the three-year statute of limitations on filing charges expired in December. This means that the state is unlikely to bring the case to a grand jury in a different venue.

Why It Matters: The six individuals, who are pro-Trump electors, were charged with a felony of offering a false instrument for filing and uttering a forged document. These charges carry penalties of up to five years in prison, the report noted.

Besides Nevada, pro-Trump electors have faced criminal charges in three other states: Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona.

The case against the “fake electors” in Nevada is part of a larger trend. In May, it was reported that 84 Republicans across seven states falsely claimed to be Trump’s presidential electors in December 2020. However, their treatment has varied based on location, with some facing serious charges while others have been seen as unwitting participants.

The latest development comes amid a close race expected between Trump and Biden in the 2024 presidential election. Election polls of nationally registered voters show a close battle between the two in a rematch of the 2020 presidential election.

