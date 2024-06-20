Donald Trump Proposes Green Cards For Foreign Graduates, Emphasizes Students Should Get Them 'Automatically' To Grow America's Talent Pool

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump suggests granting green cards to foreign students graduating from U.S. colleges, including junior colleges.

What Happened: On Thursday, Trump proposed that foreign students graduating from U.S. colleges should receive green cards. This idea was shared during an episode of the All-In podcast.

Trump stated, “You graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically as part of your diploma a green card to be able to stay in this country, and that includes junior colleges too.”

The former president, known for his stringent immigration policies, has often criticized President Joe Biden for his handling of illegal immigration.

Trump highlighted the struggles of top graduates who wish to stay in the U.S. but face immigration hurdles. “Somebody graduates at the top of the class, they can't even make a deal with a company because they don't think they're going to be able to stay in the country. That is going to end on day one,” he said.

Trump proposed the idea when asked if he would support measures to attract top talent from around the world to America. It remains uncertain whether Trump’s suggestion on Thursday also pertains to individuals who entered the country illegally.

See Also: In Trump Vs. Biden Race, Big Lead For One Candidate In Iowa Seen As ‘Bad Sign’ For The Other In Key Battleground States: Poll

Why It Matters: Trump’s proposal comes amid a series of immigration policy changes and heated debates. Recently, President Biden announced a new policy offering legal status to up to 500,000 undocumented spouses of American citizens, marking a significant shift in immigration policy.

Trump’s comments also follow his recent birthday speech where he pledged deeper tax cuts and raised concerns about national security, referencing the arrest of Tajik nationals with alleged ties to ISIS. He emphasized that the country is in danger, reflecting his stance on stricter immigration policies.

The immigration debate is a key issue in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, with Biden and Trump presenting contrasting approaches. Biden has gained support from independent voters, partly due to his immigration efforts, as shown in recent polls where he leads Trump by a narrow margin.

Read Next: Trump’s Let Off The Hook Despite His ‘Completely Unworkable And Disastrous’ Policy Proposals, Says Top Economist Paul Krugman

Image Via Shutterstock