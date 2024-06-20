RFK Jr. Unlikely To Join Biden And Trump In First Presidential Debate After Missing Deadline

Loading... Loading...

Independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to miss the first presidential debate of 2024 due to failing to meet CNN’s criteria within a slated deadline.

What Happened: Kennedy did not meet the deadline for the criteria set by CNN, the host of the June 27 debate, Reuters reported on Thursday. CNN had previously announced that only President Joe Biden and Republican contender Donald Trump had met the conditions to participate.

The criteria stipulated that candidates must appear on enough state ballots to potentially win the presidency and secure at least 15% voter support in four separate national polls. Kennedy had only achieved 15% in three accepted polls and had qualified for the ballot in just six states, according to CNN’s count.

Kennedy’s campaign contended that the TV network’s standards were unjustly applied, seeking to exclude him from the stage. The Kennedy campaign appealed to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to intervene and prevent CNN, Biden, and Trump from holding the June 27 debate unless modifications were made.

Why It Matters: Kennedy’s exclusion from the debate is noteworthy given his previous assertion that he could outperform both Trump and Biden in a debate, despite a past health scare involving a brain parasite. This confidence has been a hallmark of his campaign as an independent presidential candidate.

Former President Donald Trump has previously dismissed Kennedy as a “not a serious candidate” due to his low polling numbers, even suggesting that Kennedy’s participation might hurt his own chances.

