Biden's SuperPAC Mobilizes $10M To Challenge Trump's Social Media Influence

In the latest political development, Future Forward USA Action, the principal SuperPAC backing U.S. President Joe Biden‘s re-election, is mobilizing funds to counter former President Donald Trump‘s commanding social media influence.

What Happened: The SuperPAC, based in Palo Alto and backed by tech industry giants including Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and LinkedIn founder Reed Hoffman, is set to raise a minimum of $10 million. The capital will be utilized to decode the algorithms that have facilitated Trump and his allies to rule vertical video platforms, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Furthermore, Future Forward is planning to partner with left-leaning influencers to generate and disseminate new content, as per sources privy to the plans.

The Democrats’ concern about their competitiveness in the social media arena, where deceptive content can rapidly reach millions of U.S. citizens, has led to this initiative. The SuperPAC’s endeavors are primarily targeting Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and TikTok.

Since its debut on TikTok in February, the Biden campaign has uploaded over 200 posts and garnered just above 380,000 followers. In stark contrast, Trump, who joined the platform merely two weeks ago, has already accumulated 6.4 million followers.

According to a study by the Pew Research Center in February, half of U.S. adults occasionally source their news from social media. Future Forward, which intends to allocate $250 million to television and digital ads this campaign season, has yet to publicly disclose its activities.

Why It Matters: The Biden administration’s social media strategy comes on the heels of photos and videos of Biden at the G7 summit has raised questions about his public image and leadership.

Recent polls also show that Trump received the support of 50% of likely voters from Iowa in a poll conducted two weeks after he was pronounced guilty in the New York hush-money case while Biden trailed Trump by a double-digit margin (28 points), as he collected merely 32% support.

