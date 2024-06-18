Elon Musk's SpaceX To Roll Out Smaller, Cheaper Starlink Dishes In Few Months: 'This Product Will Change The World'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk‘s SpaceX is looking forward to introducing a portable version of its Starlink dish targeted at low-income countries amid expansion efforts.

What Happened: “It’s awesome,” Musk said about the new dish. “Will have massive demand in lower income parts of the world.”

The new dish, smaller than the standard Starlink hardware and priced lower, will be rolled out in a few months in select areas around the world, the CEO said. He also added that it will be priced at about half of the standard dish, hinting at a $250-$300 price point. The standard Starlink dish is now priced at $499 in the U.S.

Musk on Monday said that he set it up and used it to post on X, adding that it took him less than five minutes to do the setup. It is also more portable and can be carried around in a backpack, he said.

“This product will change the world,” Musk wrote. The smaller dish will enable the customer to watch multiple 4K video streams at once with a latency of 23 milliseconds, the CEO said.

“Also, Mini can be a great low-cost option for a good backup Internet connection if your landline goes out,” he added.

Why It Matters: Starlink is the satellite internet segment of Musk’s SpaceX. The service is now available across 100 countries, with the latest addition of Sierra Leone, providing connectivity to over 3 million customers.

Musk’s SpaceX was valued at $180 billion in a tender offer in December. The Starlink segment achieved a breakeven cash flow a month before, in November.

