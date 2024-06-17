NextEra Energy Stock Is Falling Monday: What's Going On?

Loading... Loading...

NextEra Energy Inc NEE shares are moving lower in extended trading Monday after the company announced plans to sell equity units.

What Happened: After the market close on Monday, NextEra Energy announced that it intends to sell $2 billion of equity units consisting of a contract to purchase NextEra Energy common stock and a 5% undivided beneficial ownership interest in a NextEra Energy Capital Holdings debenture due June 1, 2029. Each unit will be issued for $50.

NextEra Energy anticipates net proceeds of approximately $1.94 billion. The company said it would add the funds into NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ general funds. NextEra Energy Capital Holdings expects to use some of the funds for investments in energy and power projects, as well as for other general corporate purposes.

NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which sells more power than any other utility company, providing clean electricity to more than 12 million people across Florida.

NEE Price Action: NextEra Energy shares were falling after hours, down 4.67% at $68.93 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.