Why Agriforce Stock Is Up

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced a $1 million share repurchase program.

The Details:

Agriforce said its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to $1 million of its outstanding common shares for a period of six months. Agriforce's board will periodically review the program which could be extended or increased.

Last week, the company announced it received a patent for its Automated Growing Systems which covers moving production lines of either plants or flowers within a growing facility through the use of conveyor belts and other methods.

"This patent adds dynamic value to our ever-expanding portfolio of patented technology aimed at innovating agribusiness," commented Jolie Kahn, Agriforce's executive turnaround consultant.

"We remain committed to exploring new opportunities to empower farmers and agribusinesses to maximize their market position and build long-term shareholder value for our stakeholders."

Agriforce shares are moving on heavy trading volume following the share repurchase program announcement with more than 45 million shares changing hands before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

AGRI Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Agriforce shares are up 17% at 9 cents at the time of publication Monday.

Image: Jatuphon Buraphon from Pixabay