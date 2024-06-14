OpenAI Appoints Cybersecurity Expert And Retired US Army Genera With NSA Pedigree To Board, Enhancing AI Safety Measures Post-Lobbying Drive

Loading... Loading...

OpenAI has appointed retired U.S. Army General Paul M. Nakasone to its Board of Directors. Nakasone, a cybersecurity expert, will bring his expertise to the Board’s Safety and Security Committee.

What Happened: As the impact of AI technology continues to grow, OpenAI has appointed Nakasone to its Board of Directors. His extensive experience in cybersecurity is expected to bolster the company’s commitment to safety and security, announced OpenAI on Thursday.

Nakasone, a cybersecurity expert, will provide valuable insights into enhancing the security of OpenAI's systems. His role will involve making critical safety and security recommendations for OpenAI projects and operations.

General Nakasone's expertise is expected to bolster OpenAI's resilience against sophisticated cybersecurity threats. His experience includes leading U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, where he focused on safeguarding the nation's digital infrastructure.

OpenAI's Chair, Bret Taylor, emphasized the importance of secure AI innovations, stating, "General Nakasone's unparalleled experience in areas like cybersecurity will help guide OpenAI in achieving its mission of ensuring artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity."

General Nakasone expressed his enthusiasm, noting that OpenAI's mission aligns with his values and public service experience. He looks forward to contributing to the safe and beneficial development of artificial general intelligence globally.

Why It Matters: The appointment of General Nakasone comes at a crucial time for OpenAI, which has been actively expanding its influence and operations. Recently, the company has significantly increased its lobbying efforts to shape AI regulations amid growing concerns about safety.

The global affairs team has grown from three members at the beginning of 2023 to 35, with plans to reach 50 by the end of 2024. This strategic move aims to influence the development of AI safety legislation, which could potentially restrict the growth of OpenAI's advanced models.

Additionally, OpenAI has recently entered into a collaboration with Apple Inc. to integrate its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, into Apple devices. This partnership, announced at the WWDC 2024, is part of Apple's broader push into AI. Although the collaboration does not involve cash payments, it is expected to enhance the exposure of OpenAI's technology to Apple's vast user base.

Moreover, OpenAI has been expanding its global footprint, with a new office set to open in Tokyo, marking its first foray into Asia. This will be OpenAI's third international location, following offices in London and Dublin. The Tokyo office will focus on expanding AI services in the Japanese language.

