Elon Musk's Alleged Intimate Relations With Co-Workers At SpaceX Under Scrutiny: Rocket Company Terms It 'Completely Misleading Narrative'

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, has come under fire for his alleged intimate relationships with woman colleagues at the company. The allegations have raised concerns about a culture of sexism and harassment at SpaceX.

What Happened: A recent Wall Street Journal report detailed Musk’s alleged relationships with several woman colleagues at SpaceX. The report, based on conversations with over four dozen individuals, including former employees and friends of the women, suggests that Musk’s behavior has contributed to a culture of sexism and harassment at the company.

One woman, who was an intern at SpaceX, allegedly had a romantic relationship with Musk, who is more than 20 years her senior. The relationship reportedly began during her internship and continued after she joined the company as a full-time employee. She eventually left the company in 2019.

During her employment at SpaceX from 2017 to 2019, she clarified that there was no “romantic relationship” with Musk at any time. "Nothing that Elon Musk did towards me during either of my periods of employment at SpaceX was predatory or wrongful in any way," the woman said.

Another woman, a SpaceX flight attendant, claimed that Musk exposed himself to her in 2016 and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for sexual favors. A third woman, who left the company in 2013, alleged that Musk asked her to have his babies.

Former SpaceX executives and employees who were fired after complaining to the National Labor Relations Board in 2022, claim that a high-level group around Musk does not hold him accountable, contributing to a culture of sexism and harassment.

There is a perception that Musk, a charismatic leader admired by many as a genius, can act with impunity. One former engineer remembered an executive saying during a June 2022 meeting after the firings of some SpaceX employees who had criticized Musk, “Elon is SpaceX, and SpaceX is Elon.”

SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell stated that the Wall Street Journal’s reporting does not accurately represent SpaceX’s culture.

"The untruths, mischaracterizations, and revisionist history in your [The Wall Street Journal] mail paint a completely misleading narrative," she said. "I continue to be amazed by what this extraordinary group of people are achieving every day even amidst all the forces acting against us. And Elon is one of the best humans I know."

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: The allegations against Musk are not the first of their kind. In 2022, Musk was accused of having an affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, which reportedly led to the couple’s divorce. Musk denied the allegations, calling them “total bs.”

Elon Musk, one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, leads several major companies, including the publicly traded electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the aerospace company SpaceX, and the social media platform X.

SpaceX has secured billions in federal contracts and plays a crucial role in NASA and Pentagon space programs. Meanwhile, Tesla is conducting a shareholder vote, closing on Jun. 13, regarding Musk’s $46 billion pay package, which a Delaware court invalidated in January due to concerns about the approval process.

In 2023, Musk was again accused of being a homewrecker amid Brin’s finalized divorce. Court papers revealed that Brin and attorney Nicole Shanahan, who started dating in 2015 and married in 2018, now share custody of their 4-year-old daughter.

Earlier this year, Musk and Shanahan were accused of having a ketamine-fueled affair, which both parties denied. The allegations were revealed in a New York Times report that also delved into Shanahan’s relationship with Brin, her divorce, and her campaign as the running mate for the 2024 presidential election with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

