What's Going On With Shopify Stock Tuesday?

Shopify Inc SHOP shares are trading narrowly higher Tuesday after JPMorgan initiated coverage on the stock suggesting further upside from current levels.

What Happened: JPMorgan analyst Reginald Smith initiated coverage on Shopify with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $74 as the analyst anticipates continued industry-leading growth from the e-commerce company. Given the recent decline in shares, Smith sees a buying opportunity in Shopify stock.

Shopify shares are down about 19.1% year-to-date. A large part of the decline took place in early May when Shopify beat analyst estimates for the first quarter, but issued a cautious second-quarter outlook.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock since that time with 12-month price targets ranging from $63 to $95, according to Benzinga Pro.

Shopify is not due to report earnings again until the end of July. Analysts currently forecast earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $2.009 billion.

SHOP Price Action: Shopify shares were up 1.41% at $63.90 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

