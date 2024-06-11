Rivian To Introduce In-Vehicle Hotspot, Google Cast & YouTube With Connect+ This Summer

Loading... Loading...

California-based Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN has announced a new set of connectivity features on its vehicles called Connect+ which allows for in-vehicle hotspot, satellite images, Google Cast, and YouTube, among other things.

What Happened: Connect+ will be available in Rivian vehicles later this summer and all existing owners will get a two-month free trial, following which it will cost $14.99 per month or C$19.99, the company says on its website.

All Rivian vehicles currently come with standard connectivity features such as regular over-the-air software updates, Alexa Basic for vehicle commands, remote vehicle commands, and live navigation.

Connect+, however, will allow for in-vehicle hotspot, satellite images, data to access music streaming apps like Spotify, Tidal and TuneIn, Google Cast, YouTube, and Gear Guard live cam. While Apple Music and YouTube will be coming later this summer, the Gear Guard live cam will come later this year.

While the advanced connectivity package comes with the necessary data and in-vehicle app required to access streaming platforms, vehicle owners will need to have their own accounts for these services, the company said.

Why It Matters: Rivian unveiled its second-generation R1 vehicles earlier this month. The new R1S SUV and the R1T pickup have been "completely reengineered through hundreds of hardware improvements, performance upgrades, a fully redesigned software experience, and evolved in-house drive systems," the company said. The new R1S and R1T will be produced at the Normal, Illinois factory, and have a starting price of $75,900 and $69,900, respectively. Deliveries will begin immediately, the company said.

The company is looking to start production of its cheaper R2, priced at around $45,000 and in the same range as Tesla’s best-selling Model Y SUV, in the first half of 2026.

