Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Announces Launch Of Harmonic AI Research Lab: 'Mathematics Was Invented As A Valuable Tool'

Loading... Loading...

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev is backing a new commercial research lab working in the field of artificial intelligence.

Here are the details.

What Happened: Known best as a leading CEO in the financial markets, Tenev announced a new endeavor Monday separate from Robinhood.

"Announcing the formation of Harmonic, a commercial AI research lab building Mathematical Superintelligence," Tenev tweeted. "Mathematical Superintelligence is artificial intelligence with mathematical reasoning capabilities greater than that of all humans."

Tenev said the new research lab could help solve the problem of large language models (LLMs) hallucinating or stating wrong things.

"Mathematics was invented as a valuable tool by early humans to precisely solve this problem. It allows us to rigorously define and align on a common truth and is the foundation for all scientific discovery."

Tenev said this is a reason why he pursued a mathematics Ph.D. before becoming an entrepreneur.

"By incorporating mathematics as a primitive in our models, we will be able to solve this problem directly, and along the way build an incredibly useful tool for all of humanity."

Tenev serves as executive chairman in a non-operating role at Harmonic and said the endeavor is "wholly separate from Robinhood."

"We'll have plenty more to share in the near future about the progress of our models and commercial applications."

Related Link: Is Robinhood’s Crypto Exchange Deal Really ‘Massive’ And The ‘First Domino To Fall?’

Why It's Important: Harmonic's mission is "to explore the frontiers of human understanding." The company's website says it is building AI that is truthful. Harmonic also says it could change the way mathematics is taught and learned in schools.

The company's first research result shows an 83% success rate in the first setting and 63% success rate when restricted to Lean.

"The language of reasoning is mathematics, and mathematics is the means through which humans have discovered the fundamental truths about our universe. Mathematical superintelligence will greatly accelerate human advancement in science and engineering," the company's website reads.

Read Next: Robinhood CEO Says Exchange Is Ready For Roaring Kitty Livestream Surge: ‘We Are Prepared’ For GameStop Frenzy

Photos: Shutterstock