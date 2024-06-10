Why Texas Pacific Land Stock Is Trading Higher Monday

Loading... Loading...

Texas Pacific Land Corp. TPL shares are moving higher Monday following the company’s announcement that it will join the S&P MidCap 400.

The Details: On Friday after the market closed, it was announced Texas Pacific Land will join the S&P MidCap 400 effective on June 24th prior to market open.

The company is replacing Werner Enterprises Inc. WERN in the S&P MidCap 400. Texas Pacific Land is a part of a group of companies that are joining the S&P MidCap 400 in replacement of former constituents.

How To Buy Texas Pacific Land Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Texas Pacific Land TPL – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy ‘fractional shares,' which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share. For example, some stock, like Berkshire Hathaway, or Amazon.com, can cost thousands of dollars to own just one share. However, if you only want to invest a fraction of that, brokerages will allow you to do so.

In the the case of Texas Pacific Land TPL, which is trading at $711.23 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 0.14 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to ‘go short' a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

TPL Price Action: At the time of publication, Texas Pacific Land stock is trading up 24.4% at $724.13 per data from Benzinga Pro.

