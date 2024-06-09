This Week In Economics: From Mark Cuban's Wage Stand, Central Banks' Rate Cuts, Oil Price Slump To Inflation Warnings

Loading... Loading...

The past week has been a whirlwind of economic news and market movements. From Mark Cuban’s defense of minimum wage increases to central banks slashing interest rates, the financial landscape has been anything but dull. Let’s dive into the top stories that made headlines over the week.

Mark Cuban Defends Minimum Wage Increase

Following the sudden closure of 48 Rubio's Coastal Grill restaurants in California, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has stepped up to support the recent hike in minimum wage. The closures came in the wake of a law signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom, raising the minimum wage for fast-food workers from $16 to $20. Cuban’s stance was in response to a comment by Collin Rugg, owner of Trending Politics, who criticized both Cuban and President Joe Biden for their economic policies.

Central Banks Cut Interest Rates

The Bank of Canada (BoC) and the European Central Bank (ECB) have both announced interest rate cuts this week, signaling a potential shift towards policy easing among major central banks. The BoC reduced its policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.75%, while the ECB followed suit with a similar cut.

Oil Prices Hit 4-Month Low

Crude oil prices have fallen for the fifth consecutive session, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) light crude, tracked by the United States Oil Fund, closing at $73.32. This is the lowest level since Feb. 7, 2024. The decline is largely attributed to concerns about economic growth and a less restrictive-than-expected OPEC+ decision on supply.

Lauren Goodwin Dismisses Stock Market Correction Fears

Despite signs of an economic slowdown, Lauren Goodwin, economist and chief market strategist at New York Life Investments, believes that equity markets may continue to perform until the labor market weakens. Goodwin expressed her views during CNBC's "Last Call," stating that significant market correction or recession concerns are unlikely to materialize.

Larry Summers Warns of Inflation Spike

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has warned of a potential inflation spike if Donald Trump wins a second term. Summers, who previously warned the Biden administration of the risk of rising inflation, believes Trump’s re-election could lead to another bout of inflationary pressure.

