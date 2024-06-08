Bill Gates' Upcoming Autobiography 'Source Code' Talks About Him Feeling 'Misfit' As A Kid And The 'Rebellious' Teenage Phase: 'I'm Planning To Write Two More Memoirs...'

Loading... Loading...

In his soon-to-be-released autobiography, Microsoft Corp. co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates opens up about his early life struggles, including his near-expulsion from college and his tumultuous relationship with his parents.

What Happened: In a blog post earlier this week, Gates, 68, announced his upcoming memoir, “Source Code.” The book, set for release on Feb. 4, 2025, will explore the “tougher parts” of his life, including his “misfit” childhood, “rebellious” teenage years, and the sudden loss of a close friend.

Gates, a Harvard University dropout, confessed to nearly being expelled from college and frequently clashing with his parents. The memoir will also highlight the individuals who believed in Gates, encouraged his growth, and helped him transform his quirks into strengths.

“In the book, I share some of the tougher parts of my early life,” Gates said, adding, “I'm planning to write two more memoirs, one about my work with Microsoft and one about philanthropy. But ‘Source Code’ is my origin story, and I'm looking forward to sharing it.”

Gates’ autobiography can now be pre-ordered from several retailers including Penguin Random House, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and Bookshop.org.

Why It Matters: While Gates did not specify the friend he lost at a young age, he has previously discussed the death of his best friend, Kent Evans, in an accident when they were 17. Evans was Gates’s first business partner in the eighth grade, reported Fortune.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Gates currently has a total net worth of $154 billion, making him the sixth richest person in the world. Last month, he liquidated $1.7 billion of his portfolio, a move that mirrored Warren Buffett’s strategy to stockpile cash.

Previously, it was reported that had Gates held onto his original stake at Microsoft, he could have potentially become the world’s first trillionaire.

Gates’s frugality played a significant role in securing Microsoft’s future. Despite his immense wealth, Gates has always prioritized maintaining liquidity. During the late 1990s, amid the frenzy of the dot-com boom, Wired magazine boldly predicted that Gates could achieve trillionaire status by 2005.

However, instead of retaining all of his Microsoft shares, Gates chose a different approach. He started selling portions of his stake, diversifying his investment portfolio. Fast-forward to today: Microsoft’s market value has soared to $3 trillion, yet Gates’ ownership has decreased to just 1.34%.

