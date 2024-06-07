Why Biomea Fusion (BMEA) Stock Is Down 60%

Loading... Loading...

Biomea Fusion Inc BMEA shares are trading lower by 62.7% to $4.20 during Friday’s session after the company received notice from the FDA that Its trials of BMF-219 have been placed on clinical hold. The stock also received a number of analyst rating revisions following the business update.

The hold was due to concerns about possible drug-induced hepatotoxicity observed during the Dose Escalation Phase of COVALENT-111, though no serious adverse reactions have been reported.

Despite the hold, Biomea will continue collecting safety and efficacy data and is working with the FDA to address these concerns. CEO Thomas Butler emphasized the company’s commitment to patient safety and the potential benefits of BMF-219 for diabetes management.

Shares of Biomea Fusion have lost 89.72% year to date. This compares to the average annual return of -17.78%, meaning the stock has underperformed its historical averages. Investors can compare a stock's movement to its historical performance to gauge whether this is a normal movement or a potential trading opportunity.

Investors may also consider market dynamics. The Relative Strength Index can be used to indicate whether a stock is overbought or oversold. Biomea Fusion stock currently has an RSI of 54.57, indicating neutral conditions.

BMEA has a 52-week high of $43.69 and a 52-week low of $3.61.