5 Delicious Yet Simple Iced Tea Recipes You Can Try This Summer

In Summer, as the heat wave rises, so do the cravings for refreshing drinks. The quick and convenient way might be going for ice-cold sodas and sugary drinks, but if you want something tasty and healthy, iced tea would be the perfect solution.
Here are five iced tea recipes you could try this Summer:
Classic Iced Tea
Simply brew either black, green, or herbal tea and let it cool. Now, once it’s at room temperature, add some ice, lemon slices, fresh mint, and just a teeny splash of your favorite fruit juice. To add some sweetness use honey or syrup.
Lemonade-Mint Iced Tea
Start by brewing mint tea and then mix some freshly squeezed lemon juice. The ratio should be one part tea to one part lemonade. Now let it chill. Serve it by adding some ice and add lemon slices and mint leaves on top to garnish.
Lemon Blueberry Pomegranate Iced Tea
First, make some green tea and let it cool. Now, add some fresh pomegranate juice and some crushed blueberries to the mix. Serve it with lots of ice and a hint of lemon juice to add a finishing touch.
Hibiscus Strawberry Iced Tea
Soak hibiscus tea bags in hot water. This step will extract their flavor, color, and healthy compounds. Now add some fresh strawberry slices to the tea while it’s still warm. Freeze the mixture and serve by adding ice cubes, with a touch of mint leaves as garnish.
Jasmine Iced Green Tea
Boil some water and let jasmine green tea soak in it for a while. Once the tea is at room temperature, put it in the refrigerator. Serve it with some ice and a slice of lime, to add a citrusy kick to the brew.
