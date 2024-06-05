Barnes & Noble Stock Pops After The Bell: What's Going On?

Barnes & Noble Education Inc BNED shares are surging in extended trading Wednesday after the company announced shareholders approved milestone equity and refinancing transactions.
What Happened: After the market close on Wednesday, Barnes & Noble said shareholders voted to approve its previously announced equity and refinancing transactions with Immersion Corp and existing shareholders.
The refinancing is expected to significantly strengthen Barnes & Noble’s long-term financial position, deleverage its balance sheet and enable it to continue to strategically invest in innovation.
Upon closing, Barnes & Noble will receive gross proceeds of $95 million, including a $50 million new equity investment from Immersion and an additional $45 million equity rights offering. The company anticipates a cash infusion of approximately $75 million in net proceeds.
Barnes & Noble’s existing second lien lenders will convert approximately $34 million of outstanding principal into common stock and the company will refinance its existing asset-backed loan facility. The transactions are expected to close in the second week of June.
In addition, Barnes & Noble announced that shareholders approved the appointment of five new directors to the company’s board, as well as the re-appointment of two existing directors.
Don’t Miss: Lululemon Q1 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Comps Up 6%, Soft Q2 Guidance And More
BNED Price Action: Barnes & Noble shares were up 10.06% after hours at 33 cents at the time of publication. According to Benzinga Pro, the stock is still down more than 75% year-to-date.
Photo: Mike Kalasnik from Flickr.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.