Why Knightscope (KSCP) Stock Is Rising During Wednesday's Session

Knightscope Inc KSCP shares are trading higher by 16.7% to $0.33 during Wednesday’s session after the company announced that it was granted an extension to regain compliance with the Nasdaq.

Meanwhile, by August 16, Knightscope says the company must obtain shareholder approval for a reverse stock split. By September 20, they need to execute the reverse stock split and maintain a closing bid price of at least $1 for ten consecutive business days.

Finally, by October 4, Knightscope said it must demonstrate compliance by showing a closing bid price of $1 or more per share for ten consecutive trading sessions.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, KSCP has a 52-week high of $2.24 and a 52-week low of $0.22.