David Sacks Set To Host High-Profile Fundraiser For Donald Trump After Exploring 2024 Alternatives

Loading... Loading...

Venture capitalist David Sacks is set to host a high-profile fundraiser for Donald Trump on Thursday at his San Francisco home.

What Happened: Sacks, who has previously supported various political figures including Mitt Romney, Hillary Clinton, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Ron DeSantis, will now back Trump, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The event will take place at Sacks’ Italianate residence in Pacific Heights, known as “Broadcliff.”

The timing of the fundraiser is notable, coming just a week after Trump was convicted in New York on 34 felony counts. Sacks dismisses the charges as politically motivated and believes they will bolster support for Trump.

Sacks’ decision to support Trump reflects a broader trend among conservatives in Silicon Valley, who are increasingly critical of President Joe Biden and his administration’s policies on inflation, antitrust, AI regulations, and cryptocurrency.

See Also: Michael Cohen’s Family Doxxed After Trump’s Hush Money Conviction, Says Ex-Trump Attorney: ‘What Sad Time We Are Living Through’

Sacks has been an influential figure in the tech industry and is closely associated with Elon Musk. He also hosts the popular podcast “All-In” with other tech investors, where they discuss industry trends and political issues.

While Sacks has been involved in political and social issues for decades, this fundraiser marks a significant step in his political engagement, potentially inviting new levels of scrutiny.

Why It Matters: Sacks previously publicly criticized the conviction, calling it a “double standard” compared to the 2016 incident involving Hillary Clinton‘s campaign, which resulted in only an $8,000 fine for election interference. Musk also highlighted this discrepancy on social media, further fueling discussions about political bias in judicial proceedings.

Additionally, Sacks’ criticism of the U.S. government’s focus on TikTok’s national security risks while ignoring other significant issues, such as the southern border, underscores his broader political stance. His comments reflect a growing sentiment among some conservatives who believe that the current administration’s priorities are misplaced.

Read Next: Latest Poll Of Independents And Republicans Could Spell Trouble For Donald Trump Following His Historic Conviction

Image by Tech Crunch via Flickr