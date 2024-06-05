Watch: Tallest Tree House In The World In Middle Of Amazon Rainforest, Even Elon Musk Thinks This Is 'Cool'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk recently expressed his admiration for the world’s tallest treehouse, built in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, by commenting “Cool” on a TikTok video shared by Australian serial entrepreneur Mario Nawfal.

What Happened: Nawfal’s video, a clip from a year-old episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, features his conversation with explorer and conservationist Paul Rosolie, who discussed his venture of constructing what is claimed to be the world’s tallest treehouse in the heart of the Amazon Rainforest.

Rosolie detailed the ambitious project, saying, “We just spent the last two months building the tallest tree house in the world.” The structure soars approximately 110 feet above the ground, nestled among the lush canopies of the Amazon. It was a complex build, involving expert treehouse builders and out-of-the-box solutions, particularly in crafting a viable staircase to ascend this lofty retreat.

The treehouse offers more than just height; it’s equipped with modern amenities powered by solar energy, including running water, a bathroom, and even Wi-Fi, courtesy of Starlink.

What makes mornings in this high-altitude haven extraordinary are the natural encounters Rosolie described vividly: “First of all, the sun coming up in the east and you have like red apocalypse, beautiful mist coming off the jungle and you have spider monkeys excited, because that’s a ficus.” He added, “You have howler monkeys, spider monkeys, capuchins, squirrel monkeys… It's cacophonous.”

This treehouse serves a greater purpose than just an adventurous getaway, though. As Rosolie explains, it’s part of a broader conservation strategy to attract high-value, low-impact tourism that helps protect vast stretches of pristine rainforest.

