Giga Berlin To Break On 5 Days This Month As Tesla Rolls Out Efficiency Upgrades

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA will halt production for five days in June at its sole European gigafactory to implement improvements.

What Happened: Tesla will pause production in vehicle production and powertrain areas on June 7, 14, 17, 27, and 28 at its gigafactory in Berlin, Reuters reported, citing a company spokesperson.

This is the third production halt at Giga Berlin this year.

Prior Production Halts: There was a halt in production for several days at the factory in March following an arson attack by a far-left organization known as the Vulkan group. Though no one was injured, the attack caused a power outage and halted production for about a week.

Tesla also had a one-day planned production shutdown at the factory in May due to protests against the company's expansion efforts at the plant.

Despite protests from environmentalists and locals, the Gruenheide council approved Tesla's plans to expand its German factory in May. However, the company also needs approvals from local environmental authorities before it can start its expansion efforts.

The EV giant is aiming to double the plant's capacity for battery production to 100-gigawatt hours and car production to 1 million units annually. As per Tesla's first quarter report, the German factory currently has an installed annual vehicle capacity of 375,000 Model Y vehicles in addition to millions of battery cells.

Photo Courtesy Tesla Inc