What's Going On With Uber Technologies Shares Tuesday?

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER stock is trading higher. The company and Albertsons Companies ACI on Tuesday announced joint plans to continue to work to fight food insecurity and reduce food waste.

The Details: Albertsons and Uber announced a food rescue initiative as part of the 2024 White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities. The program utilizes Uber Direct to create a reliable delivery program to donate surplus food from Albertsons stores to local non-profit organizations and food banks.

The program was initially launched in Washington D.C. Building on its success, Uber now plans to expand the program to Star Market stores in Boston, Jewel-Osco stores in Chicago and Safeway stores in the Denver area.

“We are thrilled to partner with Uber to streamline the delivery of excess food to our partner food recovery organizations, ensuring that the food donated from our stores gets to those who need it most. Together, we can reduce food waste and feed our neighbors in need,” said Suzanne Long, chief sustainability and transformation officer at Albertsons.

UBER Price Action: Uber stock was up 0.58% at $64.16 Tuesday afternoon, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

