Marin Software Announces Amazon Integration Update: What's Going On With The Stock?

Marin Software Incorporated MRIN shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced upgrades to its Amazon integration.

The Details:

Marin Software said the update includes Sponsored TV, non-endemic advertising and access to the Demand-Side Platform (DSP) globally. The additions to Marin’s existing suite of Amazon Ads solutions combine Marin’s intelligence, AI-powered optimization and customizable automations.

“Our enhanced Amazon offering represents a major leap forward in our commitment to helping digital marketers connect with consumers in the most impactful ways. By incorporating Sponsored TV, expanding DSP capabilities globally, and introducing non-endemic advertising options, we are enabling brands to maximize their reach and effectiveness within the Amazon family of brands,” said Chris Lein, CEO of Marin Software.

Marin Software shares are moving on heavy trading volume following the update announcement. According to data from Benzinga Pro, nearly five times the stock's average volume has already been traded in Tuesday's session.

MRIN Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Marin Software shares are up 8.16% at $2.65 at the time of publication Tuesday.

