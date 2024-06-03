Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey Set To Unveil Major Hardware Innovation Tomorrow: 'Not Anduril, Not VR'

Loading... Loading...

Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus and Anduril Industries, has hinted at a significant hardware announcement, sparking widespread anticipation and speculation.

What Happened: On Sunday, Luckey took to X, formerly Twitter, to tease an upcoming hardware announcement. “I am going to be making a big hardware announcement tomorrow! (Not Anduril, not VR),” he posted. The post also appeared to feature a pixelated image of Mario, the video game character from the Nintendo universe.

Naturally, the post has generated considerable buzz among social media users, with speculation ranging from advanced monitors for retro gaming to the revival of CRTs.

One user asked, “A better monitor that more accurately represents the original colors and sprites of retro games?” Another person commented, “If you’re bringing back CRTs, I’m in.” A third user suggested, “Nuclear AA batteries would be appreciated.”

Why It Matters: In April earlier this year, Luckey’s company, Anduril Industries, won a contract with the U.S. Air Force to develop autonomous fighter jets.

At the time, he expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “It's also a milestone for the U.S. Air Force to be building and developing an autonomous fighter jet for the first time at scale, this is really an incredible program.”

Luckey’s track record of innovation and technological advancement has been well-documented. In 2022, Luckey stated that he had developed a custom VR headset, dubbed ‘NerveGear,’ that could kill a player in real life if they die in a video game.

Photo Courtesy: Palmertech Through Wikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.