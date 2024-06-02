Paul Krugman Says 'Inflation Bump Is Over,' Jamie Dimon Warns Of Potential Stagflation And More: This Week In Economics

Loading... Loading...

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride for the financial world. From inflation concerns to potential stagflation, and from revised economic growth figures to record-breaking home prices, the market has seen it all.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Inflation Concerns Ease

Nobel laureate Paul Krugman believes the inflation bump is over, and recent data seems to support his claim. The economist’s assertion comes as a relief amidst growing concerns about rising prices. Read the full article here.

Stagflation Worries

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has warned that the world might not be ready for potential stagflation if things get worse. His comments have sparked a fresh wave of discussions about the global economic outlook. Read the full article here.

Revised Economic Growth

The U.S. first-quarter economic growth has been downwardly revised to 1.3%, with consumer spending faltering. This revision has raised concerns about the pace of economic recovery. Read the full article here.

Run-Away Inflation Warning

Renowned economist Peter Schiff has warned of a major financial crisis due to run-away inflation and a weakening U.S. dollar. Schiff predicts a significant surge in gold prices and believes Wall Street is unprepared for the impending crisis. Read the full article here.

Record-Breaking Home Prices

U.S. home prices have hit all-time highs, with the fastest growth rate in a year. The housing market continues to witness records being repeatedly broken, adding to the economic uncertainty. Read the full article here.

