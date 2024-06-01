This International Children's Day, Introduce Your Kids To The Inspiring Life Of These 5 Young Changemakers

Loading... Loading...

Every year on June 1, many countries celebrate International Children’s Day. The day is dedicated to the advocacy of children's rights. It also serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts toward making education and safety the basic right of every child. You can also become a part of this tradition and inspire your kids with stories of incredible children making a difference in the world.

Here are five inspiring young changemakers who have become an example for all of us:

Greta Thunberg: The Teenager From Sweden Who Became Climate Warrior

A global name today, she started her revolution by striking from school on Fridays, holding a sign that read “School Strike for Climate.” Her passionate speech at the UN Climate Summit inspired millions worldwide to ask their governments to put more effort into preventing climate change.

Greta Thunberg | Image Via Shutterstock

Malala Yousafzai: The Girl Who Was Shot By Taliban, But Survived And Advocated Education

The youngest Nobel Prize winner, Yousafzai caught the world's attention after she survived an attack by Taliban in Pakistan. Yousafzai was coming back from school when the terrorists shot her. She has continued her charity work which focuses on educating young girls through The Malala Fund.

Malala Yousafzai | Image Via Shutterstock

Samantha Smith: The 10-Year-Old Peace Envoy Who Is America’s Youngest Ambassador

She wrote a letter to Soviet leader Yuri Andropov at the age of just 10 when Cold War tensions were high between the U.S. and Russia. In her letter, she suggested that both countries learn to co-exist peacefully. Andropov later invited her to visit, earning her the role of “America’s Youngest Ambassador.” At the age of 13, she died in a plane crash.

Samantha with Andropov’s response | Image via www.SamanthaSmith.info

Nkosi Johnson: The Kid Who Was Denied Entry In School, But Made Sure To Educate Others

Born with HIV, he gained attention after being denied entry to a school in Johannesburg. Johnson also became a representative of the HIV/AIDS crisis in Africa in the 1990s. After his death at the age of just 12, he was posthumously awarded the International Children’s Peace Prize.

Nkosi Johnson| Image via worldschildrensprize.org

Anne Frank: The Diarist Whose Words Are Immortan Since World War II

The teenage diarist who converted the horrors of war into words and put them into writing died in 1945, but her words remain timeless. The young girl who was hiding along with her family during World War II, wrote about her fears, hopes, and experiences, giving the world today a first-hand peek into what happened back then.

Anne Frank’s picture in the Holocaust Memorial Museum | Image Via Shutterstock

