S&P 500, Dow Jones Indices Experience Price Update Failures

The S&P Dow Jones Indices appear to be experiencing some problems in Thursday’s trading session.

What Happened: Several users have reported issues with live pricing for the S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). Neither index has updated prices since 10:41 a.m. ET, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga contacted S&P Dow Jones Indices for comment, but has not yet received a response.

The S&P 500 is a market capitalization-weighted index that tracks the largest 500 publicly traded companies. The index is considered one of the best gauges of broader market performance and is tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY.

The DJIA is a price-weighted index consisting of 30 stocks. It's one of the oldest and best-known measures of stock market performance, dating all the way back to 1896. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA tracks the index’s performance.

The S&P 500 was stuck on 5,241.69 and the DJIA was sitting at 38,055.10 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.