What's Going On With Smart For Life's Stock?

Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL shares are trading higher Thursday. The company recently announced the successful completion of its restructuring program.

What To Know:

Smart for Life's restructuring program included recapitalization of the company with equity and debt financings, the sale of certain non-performing assets, the sale and leaseback of its Doral manufacturing facility, the sale of 51% of Ceautamed Worldwide, LLC, a subsidiary, for $3.4 million and the successful liquidation of the company’s senior debt facility.

The company also converted select debt obligations to equity which resulted in an approximate 6-fold enhancement of the company’s net shareholders’ equity to an expected $6 million. The debt conversions also eliminated significant ongoing interest expense incurred by the company.

“This sets the stage for the next chapter of Smart for Life, as we have effectively addressed a broad spectrum of challenges facing the Company, while successfully eliminating and converting significant amounts of debt to equity as part of our recapitalization initiatives,” stated Darren Minton, CEO of Smart for Life.

“These initiatives have strengthened our balance sheet, yielding an expected net shareholder’s equity of $6 million. Additionally, we have reduced losses across all fronts, significantly enhancing the financial viability of Smart for Life. We are now poised to substantially expand our pipeline of potential acquisitions as part of our Buy-and-Build strategy.”

SMFL Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Smart for Life shares are up 55% at $6.09 at the time of publication Thursday.

