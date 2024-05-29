Why FTAI Aviation Stock Is Trading Lower

Loading... Loading...

FTAI Aviation Ltd FTAI shares are trading lower by 7.2% to $78.54 during Wednesday’s session after the company announced the pricing of a secondary offering of shares.

The underwritten public offering of 2,090,561 ordinary shares by FIG LLC and an employee of FIG LLC, the Selling Shareholders, will be for gross proceeds of about $171.4 million. The shares may be sold on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or elsewhere at market prices, prices related to market prices, or negotiated prices.

The offering is expected to close on May 30, subject to customary conditions. FTAI Aviation will not receive any proceeds from this sale. Citigroup is the sole underwriter for the offering.

See Also: Volatility Spooks Investors As Treasury Yields, Dollar Climb Ahead Of Key Economic Releases: What’s Driving Markets Wednesday?

Should I Sell My FTAI Stock?

Whether to sell or hold a stock largely depends on an investor's strategy and risk tolerance. Swing traders may sell an outperforming stock to lock in a capital gain, while long-term investors might ride out the turbulence in anticipation of further share price growth.

Similarly, traders willing to minimize losses may sell a stock that falls a certain percentage, while long-term investors may see this as an opportunity to buy more shares at a discounted price.

Shares of FTAI Aviation have gained 182.05% year to date. This compares to the average annual return of 58.0%, meaning the stock has outperformed its historical averages. Investors can compare a stock's movement to its historical performance to gauge whether this is a normal movement or a potential trading opportunity.

Investors may also consider market dynamics. The Relative Strength Index can be used to indicate whether a stock is overbought or oversold. FTAI Aviation stock currently has an RSI of 72.82, indicating overbought conditions.

For analysis tools, charting data and access to exclusive stock news, check out Benzinga PRO. Try it for free.

FTAI has a 52-week high of $86.31 and a 52-week low of $27.29.