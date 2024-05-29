What's Going On With Celsius Holdings Stock Wednesday?

Loading... Loading...

Celsius Holdings Inc CELH shares are trading lower Wednesday. BofA adjusted its price target on the stock a day after Celsius shares tumbled on weak Nielsen data.

What Happened: Celsius shares closed Tuesday down 12.8% following reports that new Nielsen data shows the company’s sales growth and market share declined in recent weeks.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian reportedly said the data showed that Celsius' sales growth slowed to 39% for the week ended May 18. The analyst further suggested that Celsius' market share declined from 10.8% to 10.5% in the most recent week of data, while Celsius' pricing was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Morgan Stanley cautions that tough sales comparisons over the coming quarters could lead to a change in sentiment in Celsius Holdings stock. Despite the near-term uncertainty, the firm continues to see a strong longer-term runway for Celsius in the U.S. as it continues to add products in stores, improve product placement and push for growth in other areas.

On Wednesday, BofA Securities analyst Jonathan Keypour maintained Celsius Holdings with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $80 to $84.

CELH Price Action: Celsius shares were down 1.53% at $81.65 at the time of writing Wednesday morning, according to Benzinga Pro.

