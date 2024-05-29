Ford Teases F-150 Lightning-Based Supertruck Set To Climb Pikes Peak In June

Loading... Loading...

Automaker Ford Motor Co F on Tuesday teased a new supertruck based on its F-150 Lightning pickup, designed to take part in the 102nd running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in late June.

What Happened: By running the test supertruck on a 12.5-mile uphill excursion, Ford aims to test the boundaries of its EV powertrains. The learning will then be adapted to the company’s production vehicles, it said.

The supertruck will make its qualifying run in Colorado Springs between June 18-20 and then climb the hill on June 23.

This is the second consecutive year that Ford is taking an electric test vehicle to the competition at Pikes Peak, also known as The Race to the Clouds. Last year, Ford took a super van based on its E-Transit Custom van.

Why It Matters: The F-150 Lightning is the second best-selling EV from Ford in 2024 as of the end of April.

The company sold 9,833 Lightnings in the first four months of 2024, marking a 74.8% jump from the corresponding period last year. The position of Ford’s best-selling vehicle, however, is occupied by its Mustang Mach-E SUV of which the company sold 14,482 units.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Tesla Tempts Shareholders With Giga Texas Tour For Voting On CEO Elon Musk’s Rescinded $56B Pay Package

Photo courtesy: Ford