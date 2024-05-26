Ray Dalio Warns US 'On The Brink' Of Civil War, Fed Minutes Indicate Risk Of Prolonged High Interest Rates And More: Top Economics News This Week

Loading... Loading...

The week has been a rollercoaster ride in the world of finance and economics. From Ray Dalio’s stark warning about a potential civil war to the Federal Reserve’s hint at ‘higher-for-longer’ interest rates, there’s been no shortage of headlines. Let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Ray Dalio Warns Of A Different Kind Of Civil War

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has cautioned that the U.S. is on the brink of a civil war, albeit not the traditional kind involving firearms. He believes the nation is facing a socioeconomic divide that could lead to significant unrest. Read the full article here.

Fed Minutes Indicate Risk Of Prolonged High Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve’s recent minutes have raised the specter of ‘higher-for-longer’ interest rates. While this would typically excite bears, the current economic climate adds a layer of complexity. Read the full article here.

Mortgage Applications Rise As 30-Year Interest Rates Fall

Mortgage applications have seen an uptick for the third consecutive week, thanks to a drop in 30-year interest rates. This trend indicates a potential resurgence in the housing market. Read the full article here.

Janet Yellen Acknowledges Rising Cost of Living

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has acknowledged the increasing cost of living as a significant issue for many Americans, amidst persistent inflation. Read the full article here.

Americans Perceive Economy in Recession Under Biden

Despite hard data suggesting otherwise, most Americans believe the economy is in a recession under President Joe Biden. This perception underscores the disconnect between economic indicators and public sentiment. Read the full article here.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Ananya Gairola

Image Via Shutterstock