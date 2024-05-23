What's Going On With Bloom Energy (BE) Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Bloom Energy Corp BE shares are trading lower by roughly 3.29% to $16.44 during Thursday’s session after the company announced a private offering of $250 million green convertible senior notes due 2029 to qualified institutional buyers.

The company may also sell an additional $37.5 million in notes. These senior, unsecured notes will accrue interest semi-annually and mature on June 1, 2029. Noteholders can convert their notes under specific conditions, and Bloom Energy can redeem the notes for cash starting June 7, 2027, if certain conditions are met. The interest rate and conversion rate will be set at the offering’s pricing.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to repurchase part of Bloom Energy’s existing 2.50% Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 and for general corporate purposes, including R&D, sales, marketing and capital expenditures.

See Also: VanEck’s Spot Ethereum ETF Listed On DTCC As SEC Decision Looms

Should I Sell My BE Stock?

When deciding to hold on to or sell a stock, investors should consider their time horizon, unrealized gains and total return.

Shares of Bloom Energy have increased by 23.84% in the past year. An investor who bought shares of Bloom Energy at the beginning of the year would make a profit of $2.02 per share if they sold it today. The stock has risen 74.07% over the past month, meaning an investor who bought shares on Apr. 1 would see a capital gain of $5.03.

Bloom Energy shares have an all-time high of $35.56, representing 111.92% upside from current levels.

Investors may also consider market dynamics. The Relative Strength Index can be used to indicate whether a stock is overbought or oversold. Bloom Energy stock currently has an RSI of 90.28, indicating overbought conditions.

For access to advanced charting and analysis tools and stock data, check out Benzinga PRO. Try it for free.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BE has a 52-week high of $18.76 and a 52-week low of $8.41.