Jack Dorsey No Longer Believes Elon Musk's Twitter Is 'Closest Form Of Global Consciousness' As Corporate AI Models Have Taken Over

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, now believes that the platform is no longer the “closest form of global consciousness.” He believes that AI has now taken over that role.

What Happened: Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006, had previously been a vocal advocate of the platform’s global influence. However, in a recent post on X, the platform’s new name, he stated that AI models now hold a more significant influence over public and private thoughts and questions.

“i once thought twitter was the closest form of global consciousness. now it seems the corporate ai models have become that. they have far more access to public and private thoughts and questions,” he wrote.

Dan, claiming to work at X, commented on Dorsey’s post, stating, “AI feels more like the average of historical information rather than an alive global consciousness that is felt on 𝕏.”

In response, Dorsey acknowledged, “It’s just not as public, but likely has much more information, and timely.”

Slashdot, a news media platform, also joined the conversation, commenting on Dorsey’s post, “Grok has both.” Dorsey responded simply with “yes.”

Despite his previous support for Twitter, Dorsey has now shifted his perspective. This change comes after the platform was sold to Elon Musk in 2022, a move that Dorsey had initially endorsed.

Why It Matters: Dorsey’s recent comments come in the wake of his public support for Musk’s approach to X’s policies. In a recent interview, Dorsey commended Musk for maintaining user rights despite potential impacts on the platform’s business model.

He has since praised Musk’s changes to the platform, referring to X as a form of “freedom technology.” This latest statement from Dorsey indicates a significant shift in his view of Twitter’s role in the global landscape.

