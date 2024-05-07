Elon Musk Is All Hearts For Jack Dorsey Calling X 'Freedom Technology' After Quitting Twitter-Killer Bluesky

Loading... Loading...

Tech billionaire Elon Musk expressed his gratitude for Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey after he called X "freedom technology."

What Happened: Musk reacted to Dorsey's endorsement of X by posting a heart emoji on his social media platform.

This comes after Dorsey referred to Musk’s X as ‘freedom technology’ when he stepped down from the Bluesky board amid controversy at Block.

"Don't depend on corporations to grant you rights. defend them yourself using freedom technology," Dorsey said in his post on X. He went on to refer to X as a part of "freedom technology," saying "You're on one."

Dorsey's endorsement of X and his departure from Bluesky come at an interesting time, although neither of them has revealed the exact reason behind his sudden departure.

Why It Matters: Dorsey’s departure from the Bluesky board comes amidst controversy at Block. Bluesky confirmed Dorsey's departure in two posts on Sunday, expressing gratitude toward Dorsey and announcing its search for a new board member who shares its vision of a user-controlled social network.

Just a day before, Dorsey resigned from the board of his social networking startup, Bluesky, even as he gave an impromptu endorsement of X.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photos courtesy: Midjourney and Flickr