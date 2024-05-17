China Slams Rival Nations Amid Espionage Attempts In Space Sector: 'Spare No Effort To Contain And Suppress Us'

Loading... Loading...

China’s Ministry of State Security revealed that it had discovered several instances of espionage in its space sector. The ministry accused rival nations of attempting to steal China’s latest space research findings.

What Happened: The ministry disclosed that the espionage cases involved the use of inducement and coercion to obtain the country’s cutting-edge space research. The ministry stated that its efforts had successfully prevented the leakage of “core secrets,” reported South China Morning Post.

The announcement did not specify the countries involved in the espionage cases. It emphasized the strategic importance of space in geopolitical competition and the need to protect national space assets.

"Certain countries regard our nation as a major competitor in the space field and spare no effort to contain and suppress us," the agency said.

China’s Ministry of State Security also pledged to take concrete actions to safeguard national security in the space sector, citing the increased focus on national security in China. The ministry’s statement comes amid China’s ambitious space program, which includes a crewed lunar mission by 2030 and aims to become a global space leader by 2050.

Why It Matters: China’s recent announcement follows a series of events that have highlighted the intensifying global space race. In March, China publicly criticized the U.S. for allegedly developing spy satellites, a move that was seen as a threat to global security.

Earlier that month, the head of the U.S. Space Command warned of China’s alarming military space capabilities, which could pose a significant threat to U.S. satellites and military forces.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk‘s SpaceX has been making significant strides in the space industry, with 50 launches completed before the halfway mark of the year.

Additionally, Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin is set to resume its space tourism flights after a nearly two-year hiatus, indicating continued private sector advancements in space exploration.

