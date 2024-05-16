Elon Musk Calls For Hosting Biden Vs. Trump Debate On X As Race To White House Gains Momentum

Loading... Loading...

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who owns the social media platform X and serves as CEO of Tesla Inc., has suggested that the possible 2024 presidential contenders, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, consider hosting their debate on his social media platform, X Spaces.

What Happened: Musk acknowledged a post by DogeDesigner proposing the idea of hosting the debate on X Spaces. Musk responded with a simple “Yeah” to the poll.

In a highly anticipated move, Biden and Trump have agreed to participate in two presidential TV debates scheduled for June and September, signaling intense showdowns that could significantly impact the upcoming White House race.

CNN is slated to host the initial debate on Jun. 27 in the pivotal swing state of Georgia, while ABC will take the reins for the second debate on Sept. 10.

The decision follows President Biden’s outlined terms for engaging in debates with his Republican predecessor in the lead-up to the November election.

CNN has revealed that the June debate in Atlanta will have no live audience and will be moderated by hosts Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. Notably, this debate is set earlier than usual for an election year.

ABC, on the other hand, has announced that David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the second debate, although the exact location has not yet been specified, according to BBC.

Why It Matters: The proposal comes amid growing anticipation for a debate between Biden and Trump. Biden recently signaled his intent to participate in debates, challenging Trump to pick the dates.

This was seen as a response to Trump’s earlier declaration that he was ready to debate Biden “anytime, anywhere, anyplace.”

However, not everyone is in favor of the idea. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has expressed her disapproval of a Biden-Trump debate, citing Trump’s past behavior of physical intimidation and frequent interruptions during debates.

The proposal also comes at a time when the two candidates are in a tight race, as indicated by the latest poll results. The potential rematch between Biden and Trump has been viewed as a close contest, with neither candidate holding a significant lead.

