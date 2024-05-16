Humane AI Pin Gets GPT-4o Upgrade: 'Everything Just Feels Smarter And More Accurate'

Loading... Loading...

Humane, the company behind the AI Pin, which received some bad reviews after the initial hype, has announced a significant upgrade to its product.

What Happened: Humane’s AI Pin has integrated OpenAI’s latest GPT-4o AI model into the device, promising improved speed and accuracy. George Kedenburg, the product design lead at Humane, took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared the news saying, “Still early, but so far lots of great improvements: 14% decrease in latency, 28% shorter answers, 33% fewer bad answers.”

Why It Matters: The AI Pin was named one of the “Best Inventions of 2023” by Time Magazine, alongside other groundbreaking products like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the module Framework Laptop 16. It was expected to revolutionize the AI industry, but its initial performance did not meet expectations, as previously highlighted by tech influencer Marques Brownlee.

OpenAI’s GPT-4o, which was unveiled earlier this week, is a more efficient and cost-effective version of its AI model, GPT-4. It is trained on extensive internet data and is designed to handle text, audio, and images in real-time more effectively.

The latest development at OpenAI has been touted as a game-changer in the AI chatbot industry. The integration of this advanced model into the AI Pin could potentially elevate the device to a new level of performance.

Image Credits – Humane

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.