Mark Zuckerberg Recalls His Childhood And Facebook's Early Days, Shares Top 8 Memories On His 40th Birthday

Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg turned 40 years old on Tuesday, spending half his life shaping how the world connects on social networks. This has also helped catapult himself amongst the richest people in the world, shooting up his wealth to $168 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Zuckerberg launched Facebook from his dorm room in 2004. Since then, he has transformed it from a social network to a trillion-dollar company with interests in bleeding-edge technology like artificial intelligence (AI.)

On his 40th birthday, Zuckerberg recalled his eight favorite memories, as he looked forward to his future.

1. His Childhood Bedroom

Zuckerberg in his childhood room | Screenshot courtesy: Mark Zuckerberg

Perhaps one of Zuckerberg's favorite memories is his childhood bedroom where he grew up and learned to code, setting the tone for the rest of his life.

2. Harvard Dorm Room With Bill Gates

Zuckerberg with Bill Gates in his Harvard dorm room | Screenshot courtesy: Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg showed off his Harvard dorm room where he launched Facebook. Bill Gates was a special guest, according to Zuckerberg, and the two recreated that launch day yet again.

3. His First Apartment With Just A Mattress

Zuckerberg in his apartment | Screenshot courtesy: Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg shared a photo of his first apartment which only had a mattress. He lived here until Facebook reached 100 million users.

4. ‘Office Lockdown'

Zuckerberg in the Facebook Lockdown room | Screenshot courtesy: Mark Zuckerberg

Another key part of Facebook, and Zuckerberg’s life was the "Office Lockdown" space where they would devise strategies to fend off competition.

5. Pinocchio's Pizzeria

Zuckerberg at Pinocchio’s Pizzeria | Screenshot courtesy: Mark Zuckerberg

Pinocchio's Pizzeria is the place where Zuckerberg "basically lived in college." He orders a steak-and-cheese sub and Sicilian-style cheese pizza here.

6. Showing His Childhood Room To His Children

Zuckerberg showing his childhood room to his children | Screenshot courtesy: Mark Zuckerberg

Another one of Zuckerberg's favorite memories is showing off his childhood room to his children, giving them a glimpse into their father's early life.

7. Grateful About His Birthday Celebrations

Zuckerberg at his 40th birthday party | Screenshot courtesy: Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg also thanked people who "traveled from all around the world" to celebrate his 40th birthday.

8. A Video Montage

Zuckerberg’s video montage | Screenshot courtesy: Mark Zuckerberg

Lastly, Zuckerberg shared a video montage created by some of his "favorite people," showing his life from a child to his mixed martial arts training and more.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock