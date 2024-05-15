Why SiNtx Technologies Stock Is Soaring

Loading... Loading...

SiNtx Technologies, Inc. SINT shares are trading higher Wednesday. The company reported its first-quarter financial results Tuesday.

The Details:

Sintx reported quarterly losses of 11 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of losses of 7 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $687,000, below the $690,000 estimate.

According to SEC filings, Sintx shareholders approved a proposed reverse stock split of all of the company's issued and outstanding shares at a ratio of not less than 1-for-100 and not greater than 1-for-300, as determined by the board of directors.

Sintx shares are racing higher on heavy trading volume Wednesday. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 464 million shares have been traded in the session, compared to the stock’s 100-day average of 35.013 million shares.

SINT Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Sintx Technologies shares are up 124% at 12 cents at the time of publication Wednesday.

Image: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay