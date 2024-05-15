Tesla's Ex-Content Head Makes Public Hiring Pitch For Laid-Off Team Whose Work Musk Criticized As 'Too Generic'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc.‘s TSLA former head of the “Global Growth Content” team, Alex Ingram, is currently exploring opportunities for his former team members who were laid off as part of the EV giant’s drive to cut costs.

What Happened: In April, as part of Tesla’s ongoing layoffs, the U.S. growth content team, led by Ingram and overseen by Jorge Milburn, faced cutbacks, resulting in the termination of both Ingram and Milburn’s positions.

During his tenure, Ingram led a global team of 30 creatives dedicated to Tesla’s initial advertisements and livestreams. He now seeks opportunities for his former team, comprising copywriters, designers, editors, creative directors, production managers, cinematographers, photographers, and creative project managers, both in the U.S. and Europe.

“These creatives were intensely vetted out of thousands of applicants for both ability/talent as well as the grit/drive to make it within Tesla,” Ingram stated on X, encouraging those with opportunities to contact him to connect with the right individuals. He also shared the same message on LinkedIn.

In April, announcing his departure, Ingram reflected on Tesla’s work culture, stating, “Tesla is a hard, and sometimes ruthless, place to work. But the thing that makes it special is you will repeatedly be handed massive projects way outside of your comfort zone.”

Why It Matters: Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized the team’s work on the company’s advertisements following the layoffs, deeming them “far too generic” and lacking distinctiveness.

Ingram is part of a list of several executives who have departed the company amidst Musk’s efforts to streamline Tesla’s workforce. Notable departures include Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure Rebecca Tinucci, AI Manager Paril Jain, Director of New Product Introduction Daniel Ho, Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Engineering Drew Baglino, And Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development Rohan Patel.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: In Musk We Trust: Tesla Enthusiast Says EV Giant’s Market Cap Would Be Way Lower With ‘A Vanilla, Play-It-Safe, Don’t Rock The Boat CEO’‘

Image via Shutterstock