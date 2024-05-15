IMF Chief Warns Of AI's 'Tsunami' Impact On Job Market: 'Can Also Lead To...More Inequality In Our Society'

Loading... Loading...

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has issued a dire warning about the potential ramifications of the AI revolution on the global job market.

What Happened: Georgieva, in a speech at the Swiss Institute of International Studies in Zurich, cautioned that the AI revolution could have a catastrophic effect on the global job market, reported Business Insider. She likened the impact to a “tsunami” and stressed the urgent need for individuals and businesses to prepare for it.

“We have very little time to get people ready for it, businesses ready for it,” she said. “It could bring tremendous increase in productivity if we manage it well, but it can also lead to more misinformation and, of course, more inequality in our society.”

The IMF chief predicted in January that AI would affect nearly 40% of jobs globally. She emphasized that while AI could significantly boost productivity if managed effectively, it could also exacerbate misinformation and inequality.

Georgieva’s recent warnings coincide with the launch of OpenAI‘s latest AI model, GPT-4o, which can handle tasks such as teaching and translation in real-time. This has reignited concerns about AI’s potential to disrupt the job market.

Even OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, has been vocal about the potential impact of AI on the job market. He recently warned that people may be underestimating AI’s economic impact.

Despite these warnings, some experts believe that the AI revolution could also create new job opportunities. Annesh Raman, vice president of LinkedIn, has suggested that while AI may devalue technical skills, it could also make soft skills more crucial.

Why It Matters: The warnings from Georgieva come at a time when the AI revolution is already making significant waves in the tech world. The recent earnings season has made it clear that the AI revolution is not just knocking on the door but has forcefully entered the tech world, with tech giants such as Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon reporting impressive results driven by generative AI.

Despite the ongoing adoption of AI tools in the workplace, a recent study by Microsoft and LinkedIn revealed that employees are concealing their use of AI tools for fear of being replaced. This suggests that the potential impact of AI on the job market is already a concern for many workers.

However, the economic impact of the AI revolution is still “several years off,” according to analysts at Goldman Sachs. Despite the warnings from Georgieva and others, some experts believe that the rise of AI will also provide job seekers with different opportunities.

Image Via Flickr

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.