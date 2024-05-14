FBI Warns Of Potential Terrorist Threats To LGBTQ Events During Pride Month: 'Stay Vigilant And Promptly Report Suspicious Activity'

Loading... Loading...

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security have issued a public alert indicating that foreign terrorist organizations may target LGBTQ events and venues during Pride Month in June, as reported by USA Today on Friday.

While the joint statement, dated May 10, does not mention any specific threats or intelligence, it highlights the efforts by foreign terrorist organizations to commit or inspire violence against holiday celebrations, including Pride events or LGBTQ-related venues. This is further compounded by the current heightened threat environment in the United States and other western countries.

“We urge the public to stay vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activity to their local law enforcement,” said a DHS official, according to the report.

The alert also points out that these foreign groups and their supporters have previously promoted anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and targeted LGBTQ-related events or venues for attacks. “We continue to work with our partners to evaluate the threat environment, provide updates to the American public, and protect our homeland,” a DHS official told USA Today.

The FBI, in a statement, assured that it will continue to closely monitor potential threats to public safety and share information with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.

Authorities also drew attention to the fact that June 12 marks the eighth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub Orlando shooting, a tragic event that was celebrated by foreign terrorist organization supporters.

Law enforcement officials have urged Pride event organizers and attendees to stay vigilant for violent threats made online, in person, or by mail, and to report any suspicious activity to their local FBI field office.

