What's Going On With MicroCloud Hologram Stock?

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO shares are trading higher Tuesday as retail investors pile into heavily-shorted stocks. Here's a look at what's going on.

The Details:

Shares of GameStop, AMC Entertainment and other meme stock names are racing higher on renewed interest from retail investors after Keith Gill, a.k.a Roaring Kitty, posted a meme to his X account Sunday night followed by a series of cryptic posts on Monday.

The meme stock rally has extended to other heavily-shorted stocks, including MicroCloud Hologram. According to data from Benzinga Pro, 19.76% of available shares are being short sold.

MicroCloud Hologram shares are racing higher on heavy trading volume with more than 65.7 million shares already traded in Tuesday's session. According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock has a 100-day average volume of 8.208 million shares and a float of 3.93 million shares.

HOLO Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, MicroCloud Hologram shares are up 65.56% at $3.31 at the time of publication Tuesday.

